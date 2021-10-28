Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.06

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 24639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.