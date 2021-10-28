AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

AXTI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 1,111,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,382. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $334.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

