Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $270.32 million and $27.31 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $26.28 or 0.00042682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

