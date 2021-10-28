Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Balchem worth $54,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

