Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,526,600 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 42,569,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.