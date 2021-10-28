Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 407,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,154. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Santander stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

