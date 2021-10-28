BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) versus Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Critical Contrast

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Capstar Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.63 $228.05 million $2.30 12.64 Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.55 $24.70 million $1.42 15.24

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.62% 1.25% Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.66% 1.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 3 1 3.00 Capstar Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.