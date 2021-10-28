Band Protocol Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $302.58 million and $55.03 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.60 or 0.00013911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

