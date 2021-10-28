Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.89

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 18266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $38,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

