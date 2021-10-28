Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.67

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.67 and traded as low as $19.79. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 1,719 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

