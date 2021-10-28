Barclays Raises CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $84.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 11,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,956. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,063.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

