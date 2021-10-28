Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY traded up $22.18 on Thursday, reaching $438.08. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. ASM International has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $448.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.86. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.