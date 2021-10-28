Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 37,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.