Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

JRONY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

