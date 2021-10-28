Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday. Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$2.58 during midday trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.