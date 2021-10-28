Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 428,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
