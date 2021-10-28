Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 428,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

