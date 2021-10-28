Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discovery in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Discovery alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.