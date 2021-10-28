Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.93. 225,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,851. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

