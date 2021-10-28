Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,493. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

