BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.75 ($42.06) and last traded at €35.55 ($41.82). Approximately 3,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($41.76).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.