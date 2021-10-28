BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.29

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.29 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 174.40 ($2.28). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 173.80 ($2.27), with a volume of 1,676,155 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

