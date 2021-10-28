Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.53

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.53 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 144.60 ($1.89). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 187,875 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £217.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,426.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

