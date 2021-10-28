Benchmark Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $316.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $300.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.30.

NYSE:NSC opened at $287.06 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.24 and a 200-day moving average of $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

