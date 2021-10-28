Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Benesse has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

