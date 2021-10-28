Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €70.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €63.45 ($74.65). The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.09. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

