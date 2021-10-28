Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.76

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.76 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 339,979 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £44.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.76.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

