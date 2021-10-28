Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

BBY opened at $119.71 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

