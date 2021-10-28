BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 287,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 47.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 117.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.