B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

