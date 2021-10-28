Bill.com (BILL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BILL opened at $290.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -248.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $312.99.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

