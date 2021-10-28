Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,762 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.49.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

