BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $82,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.