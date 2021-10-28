BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $6.48 on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.