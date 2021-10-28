BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was up 6% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as high as $77.05 and last traded at $76.03. Approximately 37,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,129,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

