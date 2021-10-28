Bismuth Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,308.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,717,869 coins and its circulating supply is 22,561,883 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.