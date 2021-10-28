Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 199.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 52.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.21 million, a PE ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 4.82.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

