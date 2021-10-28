BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0024

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $675,432.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,978.95 or 1.00043845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00064775 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00581538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.