Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $10.17 or 0.00016491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $77,536.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00023455 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 170,037 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

