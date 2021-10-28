Bitgear Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.05 million and $10,855.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.