BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00208553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00098655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

