Bitradio (BRO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $103,491.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,535,427 coins and its circulating supply is 10,535,423 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

