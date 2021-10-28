BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80.

Shares of BB opened at C$13.08 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

