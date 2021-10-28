BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.73

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 3791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

