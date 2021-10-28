BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.73

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 3791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.