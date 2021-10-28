BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646,356 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.31% of Kirkland’s worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.