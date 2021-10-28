BlackRock Inc. Has $20.93 Million Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,696 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.55% of NeoGames worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NeoGames by 2.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NeoGames by 38.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.87 million and a P/E ratio of 95.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

