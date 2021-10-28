BlackRock Inc. Makes New $21.91 Million Investment in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,413,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.69% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTBP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

GTBP opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.45. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

GTBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

