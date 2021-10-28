BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 402.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

BLK traded up $14.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $932.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $895.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $871.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

