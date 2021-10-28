BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $79,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $9.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $926.30. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

