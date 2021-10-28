BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,261 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.01% of Artesian Resources worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

