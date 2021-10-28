BlackRock Inc. Sells 921,771 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CRH worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.69%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.